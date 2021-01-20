Brokerages Set WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Price Target at $12.40

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $273.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.38.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.42%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth $145,000.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

