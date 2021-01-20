Brokerages Set Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target at $243.00

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $243.41.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $5.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,488,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,295. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.38. The stock has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of -121.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $259.01.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Workday will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total transaction of $50,007,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total value of $1,627,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $68,930,000. Hound Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 113.2% in the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 400,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,060,000 after purchasing an additional 212,440 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Workday by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 689,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,131,000 after purchasing an additional 146,473 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,354,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $936,839,000 after purchasing an additional 103,396 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Workday by 1,419.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 90,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,550,000 after purchasing an additional 84,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

