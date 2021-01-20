Brokers Offer Predictions for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$23.58 million during the quarter.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.