Brokers Offer Predictions for KB Home’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of KB Home in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on KB Home from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KB Home from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.47.

KBH stock opened at $37.73 on Monday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $42.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 123,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $4,473,057.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,178,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,404.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $128,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,362,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,906 shares of company stock worth $14,901,073 over the last ninety days. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $705,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 122.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 137.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,658,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,326 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

