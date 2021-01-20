Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Brooge Energy stock opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. Brooge Energy has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of -0.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Brooge Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Brooge Energy by 14.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brooge Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

Brooge Energy Limited provides oil storage and services in the Port of Fujairah. The company owns, operates, and leases terminal and storage facilities comprising 14 oil storage tanks with an aggregate geometric oil storage capacity of approximately 399,324 cubic meters and related infrastructure for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

