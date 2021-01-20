Buckley Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,917 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.5% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 718,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after acquiring an additional 60,829 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 365.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 63,588 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 98,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $29,037,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.21 and a 200-day moving average of $64.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

