Buckley Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,000 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAXN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 108,330.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,979,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,110 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,348,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,403.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 171,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 46.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,066,000 after purchasing an additional 142,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 44.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after purchasing an additional 136,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Axon Enterprise, Inc. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $49,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,885.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $153,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,938,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,186 shares of company stock valued at $13,682,585 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AAXN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Northcoast Research upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities lowered Axon Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXN opened at $159.36 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $166.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.05 and a 200-day moving average of $104.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.45, a PEG ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $166.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

