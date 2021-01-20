Buckley Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,878,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,257,000 after buying an additional 405,914 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,484,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,842,000 after buying an additional 23,461 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,647,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,027,000 after acquiring an additional 93,030 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,085,000 after acquiring an additional 741,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,143,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,288,000 after acquiring an additional 269,224 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.85.

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

