Buckley Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $552,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344,587 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 537,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,988,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 21,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in BorgWarner by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 255,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after buying an additional 36,119 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWA opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $43.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BWA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

