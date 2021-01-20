Buckley Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,603 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $139.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.21. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $218.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. 140166 raised their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.85.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

