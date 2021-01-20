Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Shone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $2,769,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $772,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Edward Jones cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $81.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.92. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.