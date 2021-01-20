Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $858,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,860 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Target by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in Target by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of Target stock opened at $188.16 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96. The company has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.