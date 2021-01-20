Buckley Wealth Management LLC Invests $200,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,885,000 after purchasing an additional 764,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,445,000 after acquiring an additional 694,581 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 283,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after acquiring an additional 142,131 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 315,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,660,000 after acquiring an additional 139,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 487,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,590,000 after acquiring an additional 133,075 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.78.

PNC opened at $156.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.48 and a 200 day moving average of $121.55. The company has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $162.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

