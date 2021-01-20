Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 358 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Sysco by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY stock opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $84.12. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,069.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.78.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Insiders have sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127 in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

