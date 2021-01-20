Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 930 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $552,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $216.76 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.23. The firm has a market cap of $198.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. OTR Global upgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.39.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 8,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.20, for a total transaction of $2,237,214.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,644.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,499 shares of company stock worth $37,478,592. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

