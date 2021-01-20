Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 985 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,860 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT stock opened at $188.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96. The firm has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

