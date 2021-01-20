Buffington Mohr McNeal Cuts Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNA. FMR LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 28.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,543,000 after buying an additional 194,995 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Snap-on by 28.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Snap-on by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

SNA stock traded up $3.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,201. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.10 and a 200 day moving average of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $4,470,213.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total transaction of $2,268,559.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,449 shares of company stock valued at $13,842,186. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

