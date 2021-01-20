Buffington Mohr McNeal Grows Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises approximately 1.8% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECL. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.57.

NYSE ECL traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.84. 12,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,539. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

