Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 16,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 19,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter.

BSCL traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.17. 2,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,147. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

