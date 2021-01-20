Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC)

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Clarivate by 9.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Clarivate by 0.6% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 101,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Clarivate by 0.4% in the third quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 137,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Clarivate by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Clarivate by 4.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCC traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.99. 16,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,369. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -48.72 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average is $28.42.

Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clarivate from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Clarivate from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clarivate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

