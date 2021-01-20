Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $36.24 Million Stock Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,010 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 8.4% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $36,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,572,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,220,000 after acquiring an additional 12,509,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,090,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,293 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,526,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,269,000 after acquiring an additional 181,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,185,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.10. The company had a trading volume of 23,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,344. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.00. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $55.30.

