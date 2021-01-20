Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Buffington Mohr McNeal cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,834,000 after buying an additional 658,340 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 941,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,583,000 after buying an additional 616,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,817,000 after buying an additional 394,178 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,924,000 after buying an additional 386,019 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,174,000 after buying an additional 279,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751,460. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

In related news, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.