Buffington Mohr McNeal Increases Position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned about 0.18% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 90.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 35,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 16,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 386,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after buying an additional 43,123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSB traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.16. 1,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,092. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.11. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $28.18.

