Buffington Mohr McNeal Purchases 872 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 2.2% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 44,600 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,508. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. HSBC cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $207.76. The stock had a trading volume of 49,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

