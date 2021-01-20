Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BVRDF. BNP Paribas raised Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

BVRDF remained flat at $$28.21 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.22. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

