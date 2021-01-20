Busey Wealth Management Acquires 23,695 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,695 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 34,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 58,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE BAC traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.30. 1,918,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,218,480. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.53.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.