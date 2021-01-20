Busey Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management owned 0.05% of Globe Life worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Globe Life by 122.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

GL traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $96.41. 5,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,173. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $111.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.69. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $1,157,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,302,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,933,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,555 shares of company stock worth $12,542,964 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

