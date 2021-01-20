Busey Wealth Management Buys 185 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,763,000 after acquiring an additional 717,910 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1,007.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,852,000 after purchasing an additional 623,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Dynamics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,756,000 after purchasing an additional 230,752 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in General Dynamics by 31.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 890,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,270,000 after purchasing an additional 214,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,529,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,763,000 after purchasing an additional 162,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,814. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.35. The company has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.53.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

