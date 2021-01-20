Busey Wealth Management Buys 864 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 24.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 326,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 64,588 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 104,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Altria Group by 78.9% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.84. The stock had a trading volume of 152,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,235,962. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $51.47.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.92.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.