Busey Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,737 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 35,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 722.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,986,000 after purchasing an additional 77,291 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 49,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,118,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $308.35. 12,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.08 and a 1-year high of $319.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.63 and its 200 day moving average is $247.16.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $316.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.78.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

