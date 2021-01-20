Busey Wealth Management Raises Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.31.

Shares of LDOS stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.59. 8,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,385. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $681,770.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.