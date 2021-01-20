Busey Wealth Management Sells 1,115 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,565 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,796,000 after buying an additional 49,770 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 6,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $349,199.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,578,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,807 shares of company stock worth $2,605,049. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

ADM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $53.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average is $47.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

