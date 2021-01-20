Busey Wealth Management Sells 625 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Busey Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ED shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.96.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.60. 42,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,604. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.63 and a 200 day moving average of $75.19. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

