Busey Wealth Management Trims Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,661 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Exelon were worth $10,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mirova bought a new position in Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 88.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.63. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Argus boosted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

