Buzzi Unicem’s (BZZUY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Buzzi Unicem presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

BZZUY stock remained flat at $$12.98 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. Buzzi Unicem has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $12.98.

About Buzzi Unicem

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

