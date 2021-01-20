Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Short Interest Up 17.0% in December

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 663,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 566,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Cactus stock opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Cactus has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $33.56.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WHD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

In related news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David John Isaac sold 2,299 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $62,647.75. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,799 shares of company stock worth $1,829,443. Company insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cactus in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Cactus by 18.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cactus by 16.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 268,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 38,092 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

