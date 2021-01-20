Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Hits New 1-Year High at $140.72

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $140.72 and last traded at $140.66, with a volume of 4800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.54.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $6,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,218,031.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $431,299.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 316,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,123,994.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,782 shares of company stock valued at $18,542,799 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 30,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 596,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

