Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $140.72

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $140.72 and last traded at $140.66, with a volume of 4800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total value of $5,742,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at $89,771,461.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $431,299.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 316,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,123,994.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,782 shares of company stock worth $18,542,799 over the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.2% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

