Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $48.57

Shares of Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.57 and traded as high as $51.05. Calian Group shares last traded at $51.05, with a volume of 230 shares trading hands.

Separately, Desjardins increased their price target on Calian Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.60.

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

