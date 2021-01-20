Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $40.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Callaway Golf traded as high as $28.33 and last traded at $28.33, with a volume of 3658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.26.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ELY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Compass Point lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $137,530.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $528,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,643,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,736,000 after buying an additional 1,299,793 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,104,000 after purchasing an additional 293,995 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,347,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.8% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,465,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 272,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 13.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 483,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 58,761 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

