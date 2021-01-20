Campbell Wealth Management Has $213,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Campbell Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 990 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $209.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.97 and its 200-day moving average is $211.69. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.61.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

