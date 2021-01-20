Campbell Wealth Management Makes New Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,524,000 after buying an additional 1,420,920 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,112,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in The Southern by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Southern by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

Shares of The Southern stock traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $61.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,265,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,462. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.13. The company has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

