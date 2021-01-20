Campbell Wealth Management Sells 220 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Campbell Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.1% of Campbell Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.64. 812,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,102. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $97.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.04.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.