Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.06.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.96. The company had a trading volume of 54,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,813. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of -68.78 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.3236 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 18.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 12.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 14.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

