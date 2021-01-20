Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cancom SE (COK.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €52.67 ($61.96).

Get Cancom SE (COK.F) alerts:

Shares of COK opened at €45.30 ($53.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95. Cancom SE has a 1 year low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a 1 year high of €59.05 ($69.47). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €44.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is €45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Cancom SE (COK.F) Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom SE (COK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom SE (COK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.