CannaRoyalty (OTCMKTS:ORHOF) Shares Up 127.8%

CannaRoyalty Corp (OTCMKTS:ORHOF) shares shot up 127.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.23. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 187,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31.

About CannaRoyalty (OTCMKTS:ORHOF)

Origin House, formerly known as CannaRoyalty Corp., is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions. The firm invests in the legal cannabis sector with a focus on research and intellectual property, products, consumer brands, and industry infrastructure. It seeks to invest in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for CannaRoyalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaRoyalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.