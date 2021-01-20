CanYaCoin (CAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One CanYaCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CanYaCoin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. CanYaCoin has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $306.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00057847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.58 or 0.00539189 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00042238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,380.34 or 0.03905260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00013167 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00015684 BTC.

CanYaCoin Token Profile

CanYaCoin is a token. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,983 tokens. The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin. The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CanYa is a platform for the home and digital services industry, allowing users to find, book, pay and review service providers. The CanYaCoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, powering the platform payment system, enabling a decentralised, trustless and hedged escrow service, a single bridge between fiat and a variety of cryptocurrencies, a powerful rewards system to encourage network effects, and incentivised user-curation and userarbitration. “

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

