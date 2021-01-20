Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) PT Raised to C$40.00 at CSFB

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) had its price objective raised by research analysts at CSFB from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

CPX has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CIBC downgraded Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.00.

TSE:CPX traded up C$0.20 on Wednesday, hitting C$36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 101,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,101. The stock has a market cap of C$3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.98. Capital Power Co. has a 52-week low of C$20.23 and a 52-week high of C$38.88.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$421.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Power Co. will post 1.9899999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 36,966 shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.27, for a total transaction of C$1,303,790.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$690,621.87. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 36,226 shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.68, for a total value of C$1,147,639.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,093,878.72. Insiders have sold a total of 240,337 shares of company stock worth $8,286,249 in the last three months.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

