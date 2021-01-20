Cardinal Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) Short Interest Update

Cardinal Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the December 15th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 223.7 days.

Cardinal Resources stock remained flat at $$0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 550. Cardinal Resources has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66.

Cardinal Resources (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Cardinal Resources Company Profile

Cardinal Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ghana. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal project is Namdini Gold project covering an area of 63 square kilometers located in the Bolgatanga region.

