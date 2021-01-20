Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 369,509 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 90,275 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $16,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 100.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth $601,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 11.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSII. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Shares of CSII opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.25. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.27 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. Analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.